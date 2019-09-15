The Washington Post

BARBARA MARTIN

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Largo, MD
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Largo, MD
Notice
BARBARA FLETCHER MARTIN (Age 97)  

Barbara, beloved mother of Saleem Abdul-Mateen (Aisha), Faye Howell, Barbara Wells (David) and the late George "Eddie" Martin (Wanda), went to be with her God and reunited with her late husband, Clement, on September 7, 2019.
The viewing will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Largo, MD with services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel, MD.
A longtime educator in Prince George's County, MD, she will truly be missed.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
