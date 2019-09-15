

BARBARA FLETCHER MARTIN (Age 97)



Barbara, beloved mother of Saleem Abdul-Mateen (Aisha), Faye Howell, Barbara Wells (David) and the late George "Eddie" Martin (Wanda), went to be with her God and reunited with her late husband, Clement, on September 7, 2019.

The viewing will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Largo, MD with services following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel, MD.

A longtime educator in Prince George's County, MD, she will truly be missed.