Barbara Ann Proctor Matthews

December 13, 1938 - February 27, 1999



20-years today that Father God called you home. Funny how my life has change since you been gone.

But loss has taught me many things

And now I face each day

With hope and happy memories

To help me on the way

And though I'm full of sadness

That you are no longer here

Your influence still guides me

And I still feel you near.

Love & Miss You

Consuello Dunnington