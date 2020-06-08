BARBARA McARDLE
1931 - 2020
Barbara Jean Smith Russell  McArdle (Age 88)  
Passed away on June 4, 2020 of old age with an assist from COVID-19. She was born in New York City on November 16, 1931, the only child of Clarence Gifford Smith and Margaret Gladys Southwick. Perhaps because she was the only child of an engineer, she was interested in science, graduating from Goucher College with a degree in Physics in 1953 and working for several years as a middle and high school science teacher. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Frederick Ross Russell, in 1954. His career with the Navy took them to California, Hawaii, and Virginia. After he left the Navy and became a stock broker, they remained in northern Virginia. They had five children together. After Fred's premature death in 1974, she married Donald R. McArdle, a widower who was an executive with the Southern Railway, and she became a stepmother to his four sons. Barbara spent many years in Virginia Beach after the Southern merged into NorfolkSouthern, and moved to Norfolk. Don predeceased her in 1993. She moved back to northern Virginia in 2007. Barbara was an energetic and social woman, who actively worked around the house and garden, usually, if the weather was warm, in a one-piece bathing suit. She was a very active and dedicated mother and grandmother, always willing to share ideas on how to improve the lives of her beloved children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, making ceramics, and playing tennis. Barbara is survived by her five children, James G. Russell (Carol) of Midlothian, VA, Robert M. Russell (Bonnie) of Norfolk, VA, Richard H. Russell (Carol) of Burke, VA, Catherine E. Harrop (Lance) of Manassas, VA, and Janet S. Napoleon (Edward) of Herndon, VA; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Ashby Ponds for their care for Barbara during her final year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on June 11, 2020 will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation or another charity of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
0 entries
