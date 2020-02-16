Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA MCDANIEL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

McDANIEL BARBARA LOUISE McDANIEL "BABS" Of Alexandria, Virginia passed peacefully Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her family by her bedside. She is survived by husband Michael and her two children and their spouses son, Tim McDaniel (Wendy Bolt) of Huntngton Beach, California, daughter, Sarah Vanover (John Casey) of Marina del Rey, California and brother, Phil Stuckey (Stephanie) of Crum, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her father, John E. Stuckey, mother, Betty Louise Stuckey (McAuliffe), and brother John Stuckey. A graduate of Pittsburg State University, Barbara spent the first half of her career as a teacher in Kansas and later in Iowa. Overall, she was woven into thousands of students' lives across both states before she and Mike relocated to the DC area in "92/'93. Barbara began her second career with the National Training and Simulation Association (NTSA) in 1993 and retired with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 in honor of her dedication to the NTSA community. In 2019, NTSA established the inaugural Barbara McDaniel Undergraduate Scholarship program to acknowledge her substantial contributions during her career. Since she began her career as an educator, the scholarship in her name truly honors her passion in the education of our youth. The Barbara McDaniel Undergraduate Scholarships are offered at $10,000 per selected universities. Mike and Barbara enjoyed life as best friends who grew up and navigated life together, from their days as high school sweethearts and young newlyweds to becoming dance partners, cruise travelers and baseball buddies. They began taking ballroom dance lessons in the early 2000s and made dear friends with many of their instructors and fellow students. When the Nationals debuted in 2005, Mike and Barb made the ballpark a regular date night - and the 2019 World Series Championship title solidified their true fan status! In September 2019 the McDaniel's also celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family in Orlando. The celebration was followed with a vow renewal held at their church, The Kingstowne Communion in Alexandria, Virginia. The friendships that Barbara cultivated with folks across the country and around the world along with her commitment to family and faith will allow her legacy to continue. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday March 8, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Alexandria, Virginia. Internment service will be at Crocker Cemetery, Pittsburg Kansas on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. https:\\

