

BARBARA H. McHALE 1932 ~ 2020

Barbara Higgins McHale died at home with family on August 4, 2020 in Vienna, VA, aged 88. Her light and vibrance will be missed. Born June 17, 1932 in Orange, Barbara was a proud Virginian. She received degrees from Radford University and University of Virginia. She moved to DC and met her husband John J. "Jack" McHale. They married in August 1965. They settled in Vienna in 1971 to raise their four kids. Barbara taught Montessori at Green Hedges School. In 1979, she became a successful Realtor at Weichert and Long & Foster. She served as a Board member of the Chamber of Commerce, Vienna Optimists and the Shepherd Center. Those who knew Barbara will miss her zest for life. She was generous, smart, beautiful, kind, and funny. She loved people and to many, was a second mom and trusted confidante. She loved friends and family, good food, theater, music, travel, Christmas, and dogs. She worked tirelessly for her clients, many became friends. Barbara is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack McHale and her parents Agnes Mae and George Washington Higgins III. She is survived by children Kevin, Kathryn, Carolyn, and Colleen McHale and her four grandchildren. Private services were held on August 20. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wolf Trap Animal Rescue in her name. She'd really like that.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store