

BARBARA OLDS MELZER



On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Barbara Olds Melzer, age 88 passed away. Beloved wife of the late Carl Melzer; loving mother of Jon Melzer (Julia), Jim Melzer and Beth O'Shea (Michael); daughter of the late John and Betty Olds. Also survived by her seven grandchildren, Andrew and Philip Melzer, Ryan, Jack, Henry, Will and C.J. O'Shea. Barbara was born in Lakewood, OH. She attended Ohio University and then graduated from Case Western Reserve University. Barbara and her beloved husband Carl raised their three children in Cleveland Heights, OH. Together they owned and operated a travel business for many years. She was a talented pianist, an avid bridge player, loved reading, needlepoint, listening to and playing classical music and most of all traveling the world with Carl. Barbara treasured her time with her children, grandchildren and friends. Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Please sign the family guestbook at: