

Barbara Ann Keller Metcalf



Passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, at her home in Washington, DC.

Born in New York City, the daughter of the late Dr. William C. and Lillian M. Keller, Barbara grew up in Great Neck, where she learned to sail on Long Island Sound and developed a lifelong love of animals. She attended St. Mary's School and Vassar College before graduating Magna Cum Laude from Barnard College. After college, she lived in New York City and worked in advertising at Time Life, where one of her more memorable assignments was modeling scuba gear for a feature article.

After marrying architect William H. Metcalf, Jr., Barbara lived in Dallas while her husband served as an Air Force architect. They then moved to London, where he held a position with the Nuffield Foundation. There, she honed her skills hunting for fine art and antiques and enjoyed listening to the lions roaring at the zoo across the street from their flat.

They ultimately settled in Washington, DC, where Bill founded Metcalf & Associates, Architects & Engineers, and Barbara assisted with interior design services for client projects including the original Fairfax Hospital.

After the family moved to a new home on the cliffs above the Potomac River in McLean, Virginia, Barbara spent many happy hours gardening, painting, and playing tennis, all of which became lifelong passions. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Africa, and loved living in Egypt in the mid-1970s.

An exceptionally talented homemaker and cook, Barbara also excelled as a hostess in support of democratic politics, the arts, and other causes. She was an active member of the Athenaeum, the Emerson Gallery, the Women's National Democratic Club, and volunteer-taught art therapy at Iona House.

After her marriage ended, she joined Millicent Chatel Real Estate in Georgetown and made a new home in Northwest, D.C. Despite several health setbacks over the years, she continued to enjoy gardening, painting, writing poetry and short stories, discussing current events, meeting with her book club, and the company of many beloved dogs.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Barbara by her doctors, her team at Capital Caring, and her devoted home aides.

She is survived by her daughters, Ramsay Metcalf and Anne Metcalf, two grandsons, and a nephew. Because of COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.