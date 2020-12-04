BARBARA ELLEN FISHER METZ
Barbara Ellen (Fisher) Metz, age 56 died November 23, 2020. Barbara suffered a traumatic brain injury after a serious car accident in November of 1996 and was most recently in the care of the Annandale Health Center and Capital Caring Hospice. Her last outing was to attend the wedding of her daughter Lydia to Cesar Arana where she had the opportunity to safely visit with her family and friends at the outdoor event. She is survived by her husband Russell Metz; her daughter Lydia (Metz) Arana, Lydia's husband, Cesar Arana; Barbara's mother, Lois Fisher; Barbara's siblings Anne Miller, Richard Fisher, and James Fisher, their spouses, many nieces and nephews, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Barbara also leaves behind many friends, old and new. Barbara will be remembered for her passion and determination. She loved her family and friends dearly and cherished the times she spent with them. Barbara will join her late father Dr. Richard Fisher in the family burial plot after cremation. Services are being delayed until after the New Year. Please do not send flowers to the funeral home. The family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to Brain Injury Services via their website: https://braininjurysvcs.org/donate/
Please mention Barbara in the comments field on the donation form. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.demainefunerals.com
for the Metz family.