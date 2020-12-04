1/1
BARBARA METZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BARBARA ELLEN FISHER METZ  
Barbara Ellen (Fisher) Metz, age 56 died November 23, 2020. Barbara suffered a traumatic brain injury after a serious car accident in November of 1996 and was most recently in the care of the Annandale Health Center and Capital Caring Hospice. Her last outing was to attend the wedding of her daughter Lydia to Cesar Arana where she had the opportunity to safely visit with her family and friends at the outdoor event. She is survived by her husband Russell Metz; her daughter Lydia (Metz) Arana, Lydia's husband, Cesar Arana; Barbara's mother, Lois Fisher; Barbara's siblings Anne Miller, Richard Fisher, and James Fisher, their spouses, many nieces and nephews, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Barbara also leaves behind many friends, old and new. Barbara will be remembered for her passion and determination. She loved her family and friends dearly and cherished the times she spent with them.  Barbara will join her late father Dr. Richard Fisher in the family burial plot after cremation. Services are being delayed until after the New Year. Please do not send flowers to the funeral home. The family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to Brain Injury Services via their website: https://braininjurysvcs.org/donate/ Please mention Barbara in the comments field on the donation form. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.demainefunerals.com for the Metz family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved