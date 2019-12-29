The Washington Post

Barbara Ann Dutton Mitchell  
"Sue" (Age 89)  

Of Fairfax, passed peacefully on December 19, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Potter Dutton and Ronald Kurth Dutton; and her husband, Harvey Nelson Mitchell. She is survived by her six sons, Michael (Barbara-deceased), Steve (Wanda), David (Robin), Bryan (Cathy), Todd and Mark; along with 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor will be accepted at Melrose United Methodist Church-Backpack Buddies, 1317 Lewisetta Rd Lottsburg, VA 22511. To view the full obituary, please visit

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
