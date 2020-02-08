BARBARA MOSHER
Barbara Mosher of Crofton, MD, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her husband David; son Brad and daughter-in-law Cary; granddaughter Hailey, and sister Lilian Heilborn. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD.