The Washington Post

BARBARA MOSHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA MOSHER.
Service Information
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA MOSHER  

Barbara Mosher of Crofton, MD, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Barbara is survived by her husband David; son Brad and daughter-in-law Cary; granddaughter Hailey, and sister Lilian Heilborn. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon