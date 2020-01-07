

BARBARA JEAN MUHA (Age 88)



On Saturday, January 4, Barbara "Grammy" Muha passed away in Fairfax, VA. Barbara was born on January 31, 1931 in Oil City, PA to George Raymond and Ethel Mae Schoch. She was one of five children, graduating from Sewickley School of Nursing and eventually earning her bachelors degree from LaRoche College.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Muha; daughter Bridgit Pisano Utz, brother John Schoch and sister Martha Schoch. She is survived by two sons John R. Muha, II (Cathy), Oakton, VA and Christopher D. Muha (Denise), Oak Hill, VA; 6 grandchildren Gregory Muha, Anthony John (AJ) Pisano, Christopher Muha (Caitlyn), Andrew Pisano (Melinda), Timothy Muha (Catherine), and Brendan Muha. Barbara was great grandmother to John (Jack) Muha and Baker Muha and was awaiting a third great grandson in May. She is also survived by two brothers, Raymond Schoch (Audrey), Naperville , California and David Schoch, St. Louis, Missouri. She also leaves behind her sister in law Lottie (Eugene) Vallecorsa and many other relatives and friends.

Barbara was known for her signature laugh and positive outlook, engaging people from all walks of life and expressing genuine interest in their wellbeing. She had a long career as a registered nurse at Sewickley Valley Hospital where she made lifelong friends. She was beloved by her grandchildren who were the center of her life.

Barbara spent most of her adult life in Baden, PA until she retired to Northern VA to live with her son John and his wife Cathy.

The family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Wednesday, January 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Rd., Reston, VA on Thursday, January 9 at 10 a.m. Interment will take place on Saturday, January 11 at 1 p.m. at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, PA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the or animal rescue of your choice.

Online guest book at: