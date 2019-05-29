The Washington Post

BARBARA NYCE (1934 - 2019)
  • " To the family of Barbara R. Nyce I would like to express..."
    - Ms
  • "So sorry for the loss of Barbara. I know she is with God..."
    - Doris Vail, Captain, USN, ret.
  • "Grief is a terrible thing to deal with, but don't be too..."
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - JS
Service Information
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD
21093
(410)-252-8720
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant
9000 Fathers Legacy
Ellicott City, MD
Barbara R. Nyce  

On Monday, May 20, 2019, Barbara R. Nyce, U.S. Navy Captain, age 85 of Ellicott City, MD. Cherished aunt of Donna M. Streagle, Glenn F. Miller, Julia M. Overturf, Stephen Hartlaub, Gary Hartlaub, John C. Hartlaub and the late Anne-Marie Hartlaub. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held at the Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant, 9000 Fathers Legacy, Ellicott City, MD 21042 on Monday, June 3 beginning at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
