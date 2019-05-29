

Barbara R. Nyce



On Monday, May 20, 2019, Barbara R. Nyce, U.S. Navy Captain, age 85 of Ellicott City, MD. Cherished aunt of Donna M. Streagle, Glenn F. Miller, Julia M. Overturf, Stephen Hartlaub, Gary Hartlaub, John C. Hartlaub and the late Anne-Marie Hartlaub. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant, 9000 Fathers Legacy, Ellicott City, MD 21042 on Monday, June 3 beginning at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through