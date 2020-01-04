Barbara Joan Oliver (Age 89)
On Monday, December 30, 2019 in Annandale, VA. Joan was born in Washington, DC to the late Kenneth Wright and Elsie Druzie Woolfenden Alberts. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Oliver, granddaughters, Tami Palacky and Shannon Culbertson (Darrell); grandsons, Kevin Palacky; Matthew Gilley; great-grandson, Jason Lovett; great-grandaughter, Ashley Cash (Ryan); siblings, Doris Jeanne Guidi (Vincent); Robert Woolfenden (Gloria); Betty Guilietti (Joseph); sister-in-law, Flavia Woolfenden and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Warren; son, Michael; and granddaughter, Kristin Lovett; brothers, Donald and Ronald Woolfenden. Friends may visit on Sunday, January 5 at Advent Funeral and Cremation Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA from 3 to 5 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Annandale United Methodist Church, 6935 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need, at garysinisefoundation.org
.