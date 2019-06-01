BARBARA G. OSTROW
On Thursday, May 30, BARBARA G. OSTROW of N. Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Harvey Ostrow. Devoted mother of Brian (Esther Spodek), Michael (Rebecca) and the late Todd (surviving, Judith) Ostrow. Loving grandmother of Benjamin, Daniel, Alexander, Mitchell and Rachel. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Interment immediately following. After the interment, the family will receive relatives and friends at the family home through Tuesday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.