The Washington Post

BARBARA OSTROW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA OSTROW.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA G. OSTROW  

On Thursday, May 30, BARBARA G. OSTROW of N. Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Harvey Ostrow. Devoted mother of Brian (Esther Spodek), Michael (Rebecca) and the late Todd (surviving, Judith) Ostrow. Loving grandmother of Benjamin, Daniel, Alexander, Mitchell and Rachel. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Interment immediately following. After the interment, the family will receive relatives and friends at the family home through Tuesday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.