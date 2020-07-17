BARBARA PACE



Barbara R. Pace

Barbara died peacefully at home on July 14, 2020 after a struggle of some three months' duration with brain cancer. Until the end, she was the same loving and caring partner that she had been to her husband Bob during 38 years of marriage. Barbara and Bob met in the U.S. Foreign Service, during the middle years of their respective careers. Theirs was a marriage of shared commitment to service abroad for our country. Barbara always was open to the experience of foreign places, languages and to interaction with the peoples of many different cultures. At the start of her Foreign Service career, in 1969, she was posted to the then war-torn country of Laos. Subsequent assignments followed to Paris, Abidjan and Stockholm. In 1982, about to be posted to Cairo, she met Bob in the halls of the Foreign Service Institute: the State Dept. language school. Deciding to unite their futures, they married and departed on the first of two assignments (1982-85 and 1991-94) to the Republic of Turkey. After she retired from the Foreign Service in 1999, she devoted the remaining years of her life to creative endeavors in the field of textiles: such as quilting, sewing and embroidery. She was born Barbara Jo Rollins at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in November of 1946. Her parents were Orval and Eulalia Rollins, both originally of strongly Roman Catholic families based in rural Oklahoma. An "Army brat", Barbara grew up on or near military installations in Alabama, Arizona and Washington State. After her father's retirement from the military, she reached adulthood in Orange County, California, where her favorite activity as a teenager was to attend the free nightly dance parties at the newly-opened Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. She will be recalled by her many friends and former colleagues for her strength of character, her high-spirited love of life and for her devotion to husband and family, spanning all the final decades of her 73 years. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Health, Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Dr., Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.



