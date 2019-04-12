BARBARA PARKER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA PARKER.


Barbara W. Parker

Barbara W. Parker of Bowie, MD, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Deborah) and Jeffrey Parker; daughter, Marsha Parker; sister, Pauline A. Wells, Grandson, Wesley M. Parker and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD 20720 to celebrate her life, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment private. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:

Funeral Home
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
funeral home direction icon