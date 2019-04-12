Barbara W. Parker
Barbara W. Parker of Bowie, MD, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Michael (Deborah) and Jeffrey Parker; daughter, Marsha Parker; sister, Pauline A. Wells, Grandson, Wesley M. Parker and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Rd., Bowie, MD 20720 to celebrate her life, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Interment private. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: