

Barbara Ann Gould Patterson (Age 75)

Peacefully on November 2, 2020 Barbara Patterson passed away at her residence. She is the loving mother of Anthony L. Gould and Richelle A. Patterson; sister of Reverend Vernard Leak, Presiding Elder; many other relatives and friends. The family will have a public Walk-Thru Viewing from 10 a.m. until the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Little Church of Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood MD. Interment at 12:15 p.m. *Due to COVID the capacity is limited to 45 people at a time for the viewing and service. Services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store