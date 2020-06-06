Passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Barbara Ann Albrecht was born May 14, 1922 in Columbia, MO to Gertrude (Lehman) and William A. Albrecht. She expressed gratitude and appreciation for her special childhood experiences in that college town community of faculty families. Barbara Ann graduated from Stephens College and the University of Missouri. She married J. Cortland G. Peret on June 30, 1944. The couple had two children and moved to Falls Church City in 1956. Barbara often remarked that motherhood was her greatest joy in life. Throughout her life, Barbara valued family, education, her faith and service. She was an active volunteer in her church, her children's schools and her college and sorority alumnae groups. After the children left for college, she worked for Falls Church Public Schools. She is survived by her son Cort of Annandale, VA and daughter Anne of Arlington, VA, cousins in Raleigh and Palos Verdes and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Falls Church Presbyterian, Goodwin House Foundation Staff Support Program or an educational institution of choice. For more information, go to