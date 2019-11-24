BARBARA ANNE PETERS
On Thursday, November 21, 2019. The beloved wife of Dudley Peters; mother of Dudley (Kristine) Peters, Jr. of Friendship, MD, Lou Anne Parlett of Fredericksburg, VA, Susan (Wayne) Stoll of Centreville, VA and Virginia Stoll of Chantilly, VA; sister of Arthur and John Cameron and Charlotte McNamara, also survived by five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 12 noon at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Online condolences may be made at: