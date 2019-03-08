Barbara S. Phillips (Age 79)
Of Exton, PA and formerly of Arlington, VA, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John G. Phillips; loving mother of Cynthia P. Schwaninger (Jim); adoring grandmother of Trey and Kate. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. Interment private. In lieu of flower, contributions can be made the Believe & Achieve Foundation, www.believeandachievefoundation.org