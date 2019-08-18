

Barbara W. Pierson



On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Barbara W. Pierson of Silver Spring, MD passed. Beloved wife of the late Paul Ernest Pierson to whom she was married for 57 years; loving mother of Bruce (Elizabeth) of Stafford VA, Richard (Lisa) of Edgewater MD, and Vera (Tracy) of Laytonsville MD; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Cory, Amanda, Rachel, and Caitlin; adored great-grandmother of Ava; devoted daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Ada Vera Weston and dear aunt to many nephews and nieces.

Barbara is predeceased by siblings Frances Axtell, Vera Thomas, and Homer Weston. She was born November 16, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Coolidge High School. She also attended Wilson's Teacher's College in Washington, DC. Barbara worked at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory as Executive Secretary in Laurel, MD where she met her husband Paul. They settled in Silver Spring, MD. A gathering will be held at the Christ Episcopal Church Kensington, 4001 Franklin St., Kensington, MD 20895 on Thursday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD.