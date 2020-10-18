1/1
BARBARA PRATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Edsall Pratt  (Age 96)  
Peacefully passed October 3, 2020 and went to be with her savior, Jesus, in heaven. She was born on January 30,1924, the oldest child of William Harrison and Daisy Gray Edsall of Haverford, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Randall, her parents and her two younger brothers, William and Robert. She is survived by her sons Stephen (Jenny) of Gray, ME, David (Sandy) of Springfield, VA, Richard of Annandale, VA and Scott (Michelle) of Springfield, VA, daughter Wendy (Matt) Milstead of Herndon, VA and daughter-in-law Carol of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and spouses and 11 great grandchildren. "Bar" met Randy in Trieste, Italy and were married on the Pratt family farm in Plymouth, CT, on February 18,1949. Military life carried them all around the country and world before finally returning to Virginia. She and Randy moved from their longtime home in North Springfield to The Fairfax retirement community in 2001 where they enjoyed the rest of their days. Barbara was a beloved mother and wife who loved the Lord and her smile and generosity touched all who knew her. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a friend to all and will be sorely missed. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private service at St. John's which will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.John's United Methodist Church, 5312 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 or to Young Life - A47, P.O. Box 70065, Prescott, AZ 86304. -- Philippians 3:20-21

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved