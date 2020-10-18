BARBARA PRATT



Barbara Edsall Pratt (Age 96)

Peacefully passed October 3, 2020 and went to be with her savior, Jesus, in heaven. She was born on January 30,1924, the oldest child of William Harrison and Daisy Gray Edsall of Haverford, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Randall, her parents and her two younger brothers, William and Robert. She is survived by her sons Stephen (Jenny) of Gray, ME, David (Sandy) of Springfield, VA, Richard of Annandale, VA and Scott (Michelle) of Springfield, VA, daughter Wendy (Matt) Milstead of Herndon, VA and daughter-in-law Carol of Springfield, VA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and spouses and 11 great grandchildren. "Bar" met Randy in Trieste, Italy and were married on the Pratt family farm in Plymouth, CT, on February 18,1949. Military life carried them all around the country and world before finally returning to Virginia. She and Randy moved from their longtime home in North Springfield to The Fairfax retirement community in 2001 where they enjoyed the rest of their days. Barbara was a beloved mother and wife who loved the Lord and her smile and generosity touched all who knew her. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a friend to all and will be sorely missed. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private service at St. John's which will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.John's United Methodist Church, 5312 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 or to Young Life - A47, P.O. Box 70065, Prescott, AZ 86304. -- Philippians 3:20-21



