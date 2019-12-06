

Barbara Lois Reed (neé Mount)



Better known as "Bobbie", of Arlington, VA, beloved wife of late Tracey Richard Reed, Sr., passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at 97 years young.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Janie Reed (loving wife to her late son, Tracey R. Reed, Jr. (Rick)), grandchildren, Carrie Brown (Herby), Curtis Reed (Megan), and great-grandchildren, Trace, Skylar, Beau, and Easton.

She will be dearly missed.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Alexandria VA, at 1 p.m., followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, Bobbie's family invites you to consider a donation to Emmanuel Episcopal Church's Rector's Discretionary Fund.