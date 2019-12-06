The Washington Post

Emmanuel Episcopal Church
1608 Russell Rd
Alexandria, VA 22301
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Alexandria, VA
Barbara Lois Reed (neé Mount)  

Better known as "Bobbie", of Arlington, VA, beloved wife of late Tracey Richard Reed, Sr., passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 at 97 years young.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Janie Reed (loving wife to her late son, Tracey R. Reed, Jr. (Rick)), grandchildren, Carrie Brown (Herby), Curtis Reed (Megan), and great-grandchildren, Trace, Skylar, Beau, and Easton.
She will be dearly missed.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Alexandria VA, at 1 p.m., followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, Bobbie's family invites you to consider a donation to Emmanuel Episcopal Church's Rector's Discretionary Fund.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2019
