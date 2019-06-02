BARBARA ANNE RICHIE (Age 90)
Of Lanham, MD, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter S. Richie, Sr.; stepmother of Cheryl R. Adams and Walter S. Richie, Jr. She is also survived by her niece, Lynn V. Schmitt and nephew, Roy S. Van Wolfe, and great nieces, Rebecca S. Loewenhagen, Hannah S. Graham and Dawn Mahar. Funeral Services will be held at Glenn Dale United Methodist Church, 8500 Springfield Road, Glenn Dale, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Glenn Dale United Methodist Church or www.Stjude.org/donate
or P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home