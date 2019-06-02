The Washington Post

BARBARA RICHIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA RICHIE.
Service Information
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-464-8836
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Glenn Dale United Methodist Church
8500 Springfield Road
Glenn Dale, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA ANNE RICHIE (Age 90)  

Of Lanham, MD, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter S. Richie, Sr.; stepmother of Cheryl R. Adams and Walter S. Richie, Jr. She is also survived by her niece, Lynn V. Schmitt and nephew, Roy S. Van Wolfe, and great nieces, Rebecca S. Loewenhagen, Hannah S. Graham and Dawn Mahar. Funeral Services will be held at Glenn Dale United Methodist Church, 8500 Springfield Road, Glenn Dale, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Glenn Dale United Methodist Church or www.Stjude.org/donate or P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at
Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Bowie, MD   (301) 464-8836
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.