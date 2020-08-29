1/
BARBARA ROBINSON
BARBARA ANN ROBINSON (Age 66)
Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Washington, DC. She is survived by her children, Ronald Jackson Jr. and Gerald Robinson; two sisters, Laura Ann Robinson, and Veronica Brown; one brother, Carl Lee Robinson; three grandchildren, Ronald Jackson III, Imani Robinson, and Aliyah Robinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. Family will receive friends at the wake on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE, Washington, DC 20019. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Arrangements by Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
