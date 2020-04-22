

Barbara Rolling

Captain, U.S. PHS (Ret.)



Died on April 12, 2020 at the Asbury Health Center in Gaithersburg, MD. Captain Rolling was born on November 1, 1927, in Syracuse, NY, and in her youth, resided in Rome, NY. She attended Katharine Gibbs School in New York City and was a secretary in the President's Office at Cornell University for over three years. In 1954, she attended the Columbia-Presbyterian School of Nursing and received her B.S. and M.A. in 1965 and 1966 respectively. Following this, she entered the Public Health Service as a Nurse Officer and was assigned for most of her career to the Clinical Center, National Institute of Health, and then the Bureau of Health Professions, both located in the Washington, DC area. During her career, she received the PHS Meritorious Medal, Outstanding Service Medal, and the PHS Commendation Medal. She retired in 1993. After retirement, she served as a board member of the Northern VA Chapter of Military Officers Association of America.

She served as a volunteer at the National Naval Medical Center, The Dominican Retreat, McLean VA, St. Michael's Catholic Church, Annandale, and Beechtree Elementary School, Falls Church. She was a past president of the Public Health Service Club and a board member of the Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern VA Community College. She was an accomplished bridge player, accumulating over 100 master points.

Captain Rolling was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD. She is survived by her cousins, Dr. Donald Rung, Naples, FL, and MaryBeth Weeda, Anchorage, AK. She was predeceased by her parents, Marietta Dooley Rolling and Willard Henry Rolling, and a brother, William Henry Rolling Jr. A memorial funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's church in Taberg, NY, in late summer of 2020 or at a suitably safe time for all to attend.Demaine Funeral Home Springfield is handling the arrangements.