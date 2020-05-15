The Washington Post

BARBARA SCHERER (1924 - 2020)
Service Information
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA
22701
(540)-825-3530
Graveside service
Private
St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery
Notice
Barbara Hetzner Scherer  
"Maudi" (Age 96)  

Of Washington DC, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 18, 1924 in Peru, Indiana to the late Lou and Mimi Hetzner.
Ms. Scherer was the beloved widow of Raymond Scherer and the mother of two; grandmother of two; and great-grandmother of two. There will be a private graveside service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Woodville, VA on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with Rev. H. Miller Hunter officiating.
Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
