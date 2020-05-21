

Barbara Schooler "Lee"



Passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 81 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying health issues.

Lee was born in Barberton, Ohio to the late Margaret and Paul Gageby. After the death of her father she was raised by the late Anna and Frank Gageby (Grand Parents). She spent much of her youth in Donnellson, IA where she graduated high school. She attended Maryville College in Tennessee graduating with a degree in Music. Lee went on to become a teacher and worked in both Missouri and Arizona as a music teacher.

Lee met her husband, James H. Schooler, in Yuma AZ where they were married in 1963. Then they moved to Vicksburg MS, Los Angeles, CA, and finally to Annandale VA where they raised their children. They had been married for 50 years at the time of Jim's passing in 2013.

When her children were older, Lee returned to school at Shenandoah University to earn a degree in Music Therapy. She continued working for Fairfax County Schools, spending most of her years as a Music Therapist at the Northern Virginia Training Center.

Lee's pride and joy was her family. She was very proud of her children and grandsons. She always had pictures of them and loved to show them off to everyone.

Lee was a faithful member of Providence Presbyterian Church for 40 years, where she enjoyed singing with the choir. She was very active in the church, serving on the Session for a number of years in addition to her work in the choir.

Lee loved to cross stitch and made many beautiful pieces including outstanding Christmas stockings for each family member which will be cherished for many years.

Music was one of her greatest passions. She also loved to read and watch Cub games with her husband.

Lee was well loved and leaves behind many friends. Her ready smile and kind manner will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Sherri Schooler of Warrenton, VA and Jim Schooler of Ashland, MA and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by her two grandchildren James "Paul" Schooler, a soldier in the US Army and Thomas Schooler of Ashland, MA. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Pepper.

Funeral arrangements to be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.