Of McLean, VA, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fairfax INOVA Hospital. Beloved wife of DeWitt R. Searles, M/Gen. USAF (Ret.); devoted mother of Ann Searles (Larry McGowen), Richard Searles, (the late Rena K. Searles), and Alison Campbell (Douglas Campbell); grandmother of Haley and James Campbell.

The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Services and interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.