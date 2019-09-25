The Washington Post

BARBARA SEARLES

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Notice
Barbara Searles (Age 93)  

Of McLean, VA, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Fairfax INOVA Hospital. Beloved wife of DeWitt R. Searles, M/Gen. USAF (Ret.); devoted mother of Ann Searles (Larry McGowen), Richard Searles, (the late Rena K. Searles), and Alison Campbell (Douglas Campbell); grandmother of Haley and James Campbell.
The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Sunday, September 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. Services and interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon