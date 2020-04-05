Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SHANNON. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Barbara Stock Shannon (Age 85)

A retired home economist, passed away April 1, 2020 at her son's home in Madison, NJ. A resident of McLean, VA since 1996 and the Washington, DC area since 1963, she relocated to New Jersey in August 2019 to be closer to her son. Mrs. Shannon, a native of Pittsburgh, PA was a 1952 graduate of South Hills High School, and was awarded a Bachelors of Arts in Home Economics from the Pennsylvania State University in 1956. Before her marriage to her husband James L. Shannon in 1963, she was employed by Binghamton Gas in Binghamton, NY where she would conduct in-home demonstrations, showing new gas stove owners how to best use their appliance. Mrs. Shannon also worked in public relations for Alcoa Aluminum of Pittsburgh, PA making television and in-person appearances demonstrating the many uses of aluminum foil. Upon her marriage to Mr. Shannon, Mrs. Shannon was a homemaker to him, her children Stephen and Kathryn, as well as to her nephew Daniel Funk, to whom she and Mr. Shannon were guardians. When her children were older she worked part time for several years for the University of Michigan Sociology Department as a longitudinal survey administrator to respondents throughout the Washington, DC area. Outside of her home, Mrs. Shannon was active in book and bridge clubs. Mrs. Shannon is predeceased by her husband James and daughter Kathryn. She is survived by her son, Stephen, of Madison, NJ; her nephew Daniel, and his wife Heather of Encinitas, CA; her brother Robert Stock, of Pittsburgh, PA; her grandchildren Matthew and Rebecca Shannon of Randolph, NJ and Ben and Jill Funk of Encinitas, California. A memorial service will be held in Pittsburgh, PA at a later date.

