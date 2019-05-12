

BARBARA ANN SKIDMORE SHEEHAN (Age 103)



Barbara Ann Skidmore Sheehan, 103, died on May 2, 2019. She was born in 1915 in the home of her parents, Elnathan and Jessie Skidmore, in Arlington, Virginia, and lived most of her life in Arlington. Barbara graduated from Central High School in Washington, DC, attended Fredericksburg State Teacher's College, and was a first-grade teacher in Arlington for 10 years before becoming a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was an active volunteer in the community, both at her church and at a local hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald W. Sheehan, and is survived by her children Donna Gladis (Steve) and Gary Sheehan (Suzanne); grandchildren Kimberly Gladis, Jessica Dove (Jay), and Nathan Sheehan; and great-grandchildren Jacob Diaz, Isaiah Dove, and Naomi Dove.

A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church in Arlington on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. A service at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, 2315 South Grant St., Arlington, VA, 22202.