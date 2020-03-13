

BARBARA ANN SHIFFLETT



Barbara Ann Shifflett, 85, of Creedmoor, NC passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Washington, DC. An extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother, she was loved by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph R. Shifflett; children, Cynthia Shifflett, Laura Gorme (Neil) of Houston, TX, and David Shifflett (Cathy); and grandchildren, Samuel Gorme of Houston, TX, Spencer Shifflett and Lauren Shifflett.

Private services will be held in Raleigh, NC with entombment at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind ( guidingeyes.com

