BARBARA SHIFFLETT

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
27612
(919)-783-7128
BARBARA ANN SHIFFLETT  

Barbara Ann Shifflett, 85, of Creedmoor, NC passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Washington, DC. An extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother, she was loved by all who knew her.
 
Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph R. Shifflett; children, Cynthia Shifflett, Laura Gorme (Neil) of Houston, TX, and David Shifflett (Cathy); and grandchildren, Samuel Gorme of Houston, TX, Spencer Shifflett and Lauren Shifflett.
 
Private services will be held in Raleigh, NC with entombment at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.com)
 
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2020
