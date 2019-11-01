Barbara Johnson
Shissler Nosanow
Died at home on October 25, 2019. A true lover of art, she worked for many years in the museum world, at the Cleveland Museum, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, the University of Minnesota
Art Gallery, the National Museum of American Art, and the Portland Museum of Art in ME. She organized numerous exhibitions, notably The Art of Russia, 1800-50. Throughout her life she was known for her grace, charm, and contagious joie de vivre.
Barbara was born in Roanoke, VA in 1930, the daughter of Willis and Kathryne Johnson. She attended Smith
College. Her junior year at the Sorbonne had a life-long impact on her interests and tastes. After marrying John L. Shissler, Jr. they moved to Cleveland where she earned an MA from Case Western Reserve University. Widowed in 1972, she later married Lewis H. Nosanow.
She is survived by her son, John Lewis Shissler, III; daughter, Ada "Holly" Shissler; two granddaughters, Rose and Cecelia; and cousin, John Earl Craig, II.
Memorial Service Goodwin House Alexandria, November 3, 2:30 p.m. Donations to the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled at the Library of Congress in lieu of flowers. https://www.loc.gov/philanthropy/online-donation/fund