Barbara Jean Hall Simms (Age 85)

Passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Janelle, grandchildren, Danielle (Sanjay), Chanelle (Elijah), and Michael, and four great-grandchildren, Sanjay, Nigel, Rohan, and Josiah. Funeral services will be held at Horton's Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m.



