BARBARA BERNICE SPENCE  

Peacefully passed away on April 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Spence; two daughters, Michelle Isimbabi (Michael) and Patrice Diakite (Didier); one son, Melvin Spence, Jr. (Jacqueline); five grandchildren, Mathieu, Michael Jr., Alexie, Morgan, and Lisa-Michelle; one sister, Laura Mercer; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. A small private service will be held due to social distancing requirements. A memorial service celebrating Barbara B. Spence's extraordinary life will be held in 2021.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
