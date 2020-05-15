

BARBARA LINDA STEIN



On May 9, 2020, Barbara Linda Stein peacefully passed away at home after a lifelong battle with cancer. Barbara was born on January 19, 1947. She attended Arizona State University where she earned a Bachelor of Education degree. After several years in the Southwest area, she found her way to the Washington Metropolitan Area. She spent the next forty years becoming a teacher extraordinaire with Prince George's County Public Schools. She spent most of her career at James McHenry Elementary School in Lanham, MD. She was also an accomplished violinist and shared her love of the instrument and music with her students. She had such an impact on her students that they would stay in touch with her well into their adult life. Her joy and love of life was always shining through in all she did. She radiated this joy constantly to her friends and family. Her husband of 50 years, Jay Stein, predeceased her March, 2019. She is survived by her sister Paula Gabay (Nelson Gabay); and niece Lisa Kuriga (Evan Kuriga) (Evan, Jr.; Samatha). No service is planned at this time. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the .