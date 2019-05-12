Barbara Ann Barry Stewart
(Age 87)
Of Bethesda, MD passed away April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald H. Stewart for 68 years. Barbara and Donald were high school sweethearts who met in Silver Spring at Montgomery Blair. Cherished mother of Donald Jr. (Rusty), Randall, Richard, and Renee. Grandmother of Jessica, Rachel, Traci, Chase, Tate, Evan, and Elana. Great Grandmother of six. The celebration of her life will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Dutch's Daughter in Frederick MD from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to (www.stjude.org
).