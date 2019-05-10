Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SUMMERS. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey Funeral Home 300 W. Montgomery Ave. Rockville , MD 20850-2805 (301)-762-3939 Send Flowers Notice

SUMMERS Barbara H. Summers (Age 85) On May 7, 2019 Barbara H. Summers of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 67 years of James A. Summers, Jr.; loving mother of Rick (Trixi) Summers, the late Kathleen (Sean) O'Neil and Steve (Chrissy) Summers; dear grandmother of Desiree (Scott) Goodman, Melissa (Doug) Leone, Colleen O'Neil (Will Black), Sean O'Neil, Jr., Nikki Summers, James Gernot Summers, Haley Marie Summers and Morgan Summers; dear great-grandmother of Asher Goodman and Aiden, Bane, Courtney and Dominic Leone. No pleasure ever meant as much as family did to Barbara (not even chocolate). Barbara is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. I first got the idea of writing my own obituary when I began to realize that I had a bad heart. I considered what I would want said at my own funeral and who would write it. Well, who knows me better than me? Here goes: I never wanted to arrive at a party late nor to leave early but to enjoy each moment of living and being with friends. My parents John and Elinor Howard provided a wonderful home, great food, and all the amenities of a loving good life including belonging to a country club in the days before community or private home pools so I had a playground in which to swim, play cards and make friends. The only rule I remember from childhood was that I had to come home when the street lights came on and keep my hands off the wall paper as I climbed the stairs. We vacationed at the Hotel Royalton in Ocean City, Maryland each year from the summer before I was born and each year till I was grown. My father would take a dip before breakfast each morning and entertain us with his imitation of a porpoise and mother loved to go in the ocean but couldn't swim so limited herself to the side stroke. Throughout my school years I made life long friends at Lafayette Elementary, Westbrook, Leland, Jr. High and BCC Class of '51. I spent one semester at Westhampton College before marrying my high school sweetheart,Jim Summers, with whom I have shared over 67 years. Jim is the nicest person I know. I was able, while working at CIA, to help pay Jim's tuition to George Washington University which then allowed me to then spend my life raising our children, Rick, Steven and Kathleen Summers O'Neil while playing tennis, golf and Bridge to my heart's content. Bridge, which I learned in the 5th grade, was always my favorite and an avenue to keep mentally challenged and to make many new friends. I spent time volunteering and raising money for www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Barbara's name to breastcancer.org . Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019

