BARBARA TATE

BARBARA ELAINE KELLY TATE
Barbara Elaine Kelly Tate of Potomac, Maryland passed from this earth on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after complications from a stroke with her family by her side. Barbara was a lover of the simple joys in life and she will be remembered for her devotion to her children and grandchildren and her kindness to everyone she encountered. Barbara was born in Oradell, NJ to Marie Kanz Kelly and John Joseph Kelly, Jr. She was raised in Teaneck, NJ and had two older brothers, Robert Charles Kelly (Concord, NH) and the late John Joseph Kelly, III. Barbara graduated with honors from Sweet Briar College in 1959 with a degree in French. She met James Theodore (Ted) Tate, Jr. who attended the Virginia Military Institute during this time and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019. Barbara taught 3rd grade in Buena Vista, VA before having her first child. Barbara and Ted had three children, the late Colleen Tate Hagy, Kelly Frances Tate (Rockville, MD) and the late James Theodore Tate, III. Barbara is also survived by her son-in-law John Albert Hagy, Jr. (Roanoke, VA) and her grandchildren John Albert Hagy, III (Durham, NC) and Colin Wright Hagy (Roanoke, VA). A private service will be held because of gathering restrictions during COVID-19. Internment at Parklawn Memorial Park. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
. If so inclined, Barbara loved flowers that can be sent to Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850 or the family would suggest a donation in honor of Barbara to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.