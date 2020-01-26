

BARBARA ANN TERESHUK (Age 85)



Of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of New York City, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.

She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Charles and Helen Gary.

In earlier years, Barbara proudly owned and operated The Bartending Center of Silver Spring. This is where her colorful personality, and great sense of humor shined.

She loved living in New York City, immensely enjoying both the culture and the food.

She enjoyed cooking and baking, and lovingly included her children when preparing Holiday traditions. She had a great love for Matches, her beloved cat of 21 years. She will be greatly missed by her family, her friends, and her special friends from her church, St Mary Magdalene Episcopal, where she was a sister of the daughters of the King.

Barbara is survived by her two children. Mark Douglas Neville, of Laurel, MD and Pamela Grace Neville of Millsboro, DE. She is also survived by her dear childhood friend of over 80 years, Alba Conklin, of NY.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 3820 Aspen Hill Rd. MD at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's name, may kindly be made to either the , in memory of her Mother, Helen, or to a nonprofit animal shelter, in memory of her cat, Matches.