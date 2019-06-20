

Barbara Terry



Born December 5, 1951, departed this life May 23, 2019. A loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to whom there was no compare. She leaves to continue her legacy parents, Nellie and Joseph Chase; sons Marcus and Gregory Terry; two grandsons, siblings, Joanne Belle, Lorraine Chase, Debra Allen and Virgil Chase, as well as a boat load of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Jesus of Nazareth and Michael Jackson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 22 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Unity by the Bay of Annapolis. Flowers and Cards and any other well wishes can be sent to the church. For more information please call Greg Terry at 607-280-6457 or Marcus Terry and 607-280-3614.