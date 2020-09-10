THOMAS Dr. BARBARA YVONNE THOMAS Passed away in her Murrells Inlet, South Carolina home on September 5, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was 69. Barbara, daughter of William E. and Eva R. Thomas, was born Dec. 26,1950 in Washington, DC. She grew up in Alexandria, Va. where she attended Parker Gray School, Lyles Crouch Elementary, and Luther Jackson Middle School. She also participated in Jack and Jill of America. "Bubbles", her high school nickname, graduated Groveton High School in 1968. In High School, she was in the National Honor Society and French Honor Society. In addition to being a scholar, Barbara was also a musician and athlete, being a member of the Symphony Band, and playing Varsity Field Hockey, Basketball, and Softball. She was also an AKA Cotillion Ball Debutante, Keyette, as well as a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. Barbara attended Oberlin College and graduated with B.A. in Psychology in 1972. After graduating, she worked with a coalition of organizations in Cleveland, counseling women facing domestic violence. Barbara went on to serve as Coordinator of the Domestic Violence Hotline. In 1978, she earned her Masters Degree in Clinical and Community Psychology from Cleveland State University. In 1983, Barbara earned her Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Counseling Psychology from Kent State University. During her career, Barbara's roles included, Psychologist at Kent State University, Professor at The Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara, California. She also served as a faculty and board member at the Gestalt Institute of Cleveland, Psychologist at the Oberlin College Counseling Center, and as the Assistant Director for Counseling Center Clinical Services at Oberlin College. In addition to her life of helping others, Barbara was a pet lover, especially her dogs (Kelly, Doodle, and Molly),and while in Cleveland, participated in rescue programs for feral kittens. She was a voracious reader, and absolutely loved to travel. Barbara is survived by her partner of 42 years, Penny Guy, her brother William R. Thomas (Debra Thomas) and a host of cousins, friends, colleagues, students, and patients. In accordance with Barbara and Pennys' wishes, no services are planned at this time. Those wishing to honor Barbara's memory with a donation, please consider St.Jude.org
