BARBARA SHIVERS TROUBLEFIELD (Age 83)
On Friday, June 7, 2019, Barbara Troublefield of Clinton, MD; beloved mother of Antonio (Barbara), Michael, Richard, III (Nancy), Sheryl Shivers. Juanita Ware, Mildred Shivers and Brenda (Keith) Quick; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Alma Dade; two brothers, James Bowie, Jr. and Lawrence Bowie; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2019. Viewing 10 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Pope Funeral Homes Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pk., Forestville, MD 20747.