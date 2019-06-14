The Washington Post

BARBARA TROUBLEFIELD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA TROUBLEFIELD.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

BARBARA SHIVERS TROUBLEFIELD (Age 83)  

On Friday, June 7, 2019, Barbara Troublefield of Clinton, MD; beloved mother of Antonio (Barbara), Michael, Richard, III (Nancy), Sheryl Shivers. Juanita Ware, Mildred Shivers and Brenda (Keith) Quick; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sister, Alma Dade; two brothers, James Bowie, Jr. and Lawrence Bowie; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2019. Viewing 10 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Pope Funeral Homes Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pk., Forestville, MD 20747.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.