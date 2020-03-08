Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA TULOWETZKE. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 View Map Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 View Map Send Flowers Notice

TULOWETZKE Barbara Tulowetzke Born on November 12, 1958 in South Hadley, MA, to Franciszek and Wladyslawa (Kisiel) Goluchowski. She grew up in the South Hadley area. She passed away with husband by her side at the family home in Springfield, VA on the early morning of March 1, 2020. She was the second child born to Franciszek and Gladys, shortly after they immigrated from Germany to the South Hadley MA area. She grew up a loving daughter to them and a younger sister to Ursula Dudley, and the older sister of Steven Goluchowski. After graduating from high school, she worked at a local insurance company. On May 27, 1980 she joined the United States Marine Corps in the administration field (and later as a Court Reporter). At her first duty station, MCAS EL Toro, CA, she met the love of her life, on February 14, 1981. After a whirlwind Marine courtship, they married on August 28, 1981 in a beachside wedding- guess the secret is out. Their (second) church wedding was on the of December 26, 1981 for all family and friends. On September 30, 1992, after 12 years of service in the USMC, she decided to seek civilian employment and the quiet life of a military spouse. Shortly after leaving the USMC, she found out she was going to bring two very special people into this world. We had given up on having children so this was a big shock. Her greatest achievement is our wonderful children, Stephanie and Christopher Tulowetzke. The Tulowetzke family relocated to Springfield VA in 1997. Once the kids started in school, Barbara went to work for Crestwood Elementary as admin support. She later became a special education teacher assistant at Garfield Elementary. She retired due to disability in 2017. Barbara loved being around the beach and collecting shells, cabin camping (the only camping she would go on after leaving the USMC), and was a diehard baseball fan. While she grew up a Red Sox fan, she got hooked on the Nationals after attending a few games once the team moved to DC and was a Nats fan for the rest of her life. Nationals Park was one of her happy places. Her favorite beach was Ocean City, MD. She so looked forward to the annual trip to Luray, VA at their Yogi Bear-themed park. She loved thrift shopping with her daughter and knew how to find a good deal. She had a green thumb, passed down to her from her mother. She loved growing outdoor flowers and kept houseplants for many years. Hydrangeas and crape myrtles were two of her favorites. She had a great love for all the animals and would always ask to pet and love on them. One thing she was known for was her love of beer. She would love it if you thought of her the next time you pop a cold one, and would want you to enjoy it. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Charles; her brother Steven Goluchowski of West Springfield, MA; sister Ursula Dudley of South Hadley, MA; her children Stephanie Tulowetzke of Washington, DC, and Christopher Tulowetzke of Austin, TX; along with sister-in-law Kathy Miller (Mark) of Indianapolis, IN; brother-in-law John Tulowetzke Jr. (Sandra Yeatts) of Anniston, AL; multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind Timmy and Elsie, beloved cats who she considered to be members of the family. Along with too many friends and loved ones to name. She was preceded in death by her parents Franciszek and Wladyslawa (Kisiel) Goluchowski; the only grandmother she was able to meet Marie Tulowetzke; mother-in-law Barbara Kurzbuch; and recently father-in-law John Tulowetzke Sr. Services are to held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Services are to held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

