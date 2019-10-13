Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA van VOORST. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

van VOORST BARBARA BURRIS van VOORST Barbara Burris van Voorst died on October 9, 2019, in Falls Church after a long illness. The daughter of Jack and Raye (Steirn) Burris, she was born in Burlington, VT on October 26, 1941. After moving with her family to Miami Beach as a child, she graduated from Miami Beach High School in 1958, and from Connecticut College in 1962, with a degree in government. She worked at TV Channel 7 in Miami as an assistant producer in the News Department before moving to Washington D.C. in 1966 to become a special assistant and press secretary for Congressman Dante B. Fascell. During the 27 years she held this position, Barbara was responsible for federal projects in the congressional district comprising South Dade County and the Florida Keys, including Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Monument, the former Homestead Air Force Base, and the rebuilding of the 42 bridges connecting the Keys to the mainland. Following her retirement in 1992, she worked briefly as Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Center for Strategic and International Studies before moving to Bonn, Germany, for three years with her late husband, Bruce van Voorst, who was assigned there as Time Magazine's bureau chief. Upon their return from Germany, she undertook a number of volunteer positions, including ones in the Newseum, the White House office of Mrs. Tipper Gore, and Al Gore's PAC office. While working with the Arlington County Democratic Committee, she edited The Voice, its monthly newsletter, for six years. In addition, she was very active in J Street, serving as a member of the Steering Committee of the DC-Metro Chapter. She and her husband travelled extensively all over the world. She entered hospice care at Goodwin House in Falls Church in July 2019. Pre-deceased by her husband, she is survived by four step-children: Carol van Voorst of Arlington, VA; Mark van Voorst of New York; Kathryn Marchmont-Robinson of Illinois, and Susan Prins of Michigan. She had five step-grandchildren and five step-great-grand-children, as well as several cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to J Street (P.O. Box 66073, Washington D.C. 20035) or the Democratic Party organization of your choice. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to J Street (P.O. Box 66073, Washington D.C. 20035) or the Democratic Party organization of your choice. A memorial service will be scheduled later.

