BARBARA ELIZABETH WALKER
On Friday, July 24, 2020, Barbara "BJ" Walker went home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She leaves her sister, Diane (Randall); children, Chester, Jr. (Sharon), Debra (Orin), and Shelley, grands, Alycé, Candace, Corey (Mahoganey), Maegan (Devin), Calycé, David; great-grands, Ayana, Amaré, Corey "CJ", Brie, Saige, and Jonathan "JJ"; brothers-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Chester "Buddy", son, Vincent, her parents, sisters, and grandson, Orin, Jr. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. For live broadcast link to the service, send email to awalker@lyve365.com
. Interment will follow at Harmony National Cemetery, Landover, MD.