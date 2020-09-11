BARBARA WARD

WARD Barbara J Weaver Ward Barbara J Weaver Ward, age 78 years old, died in Merry Hill, NC on September 3, 2020. Barbara was born in 1942 to her parents William Bradford Weaver and Bessie Hollon Schroeder Weaver. She was raised and educated in Washington, DC and attended Howard University for her undergraduate and graduate studies. She received a BA degree in Sociology from Howard University in 1963. While in undergraduate school she became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in 1961. She then entered Howard School of Social Work in the Fall of 1963 and received a Master of Social Work in the Spring of 1965. During her studies of Social Work she was awarded a stipend from the National Institute of Mental Health that covered all of her financial obligations to the university. Barbara was just beginning her professional career as a social worker in Washington DC when she met a young woman who had been born and raised in a small community in NC, but had moved to NY to begin her married life. The woman had been living with her husband and three children in NY and because of marital abuse she had to separate from him. Having developed breast cancer, she was in desperate need of care. She came to the Washington DC area because it was there that her sister and brother lived. Due to their economic situation they were unable to adequately care for her and her children. She applied for Aid to Dependent Children, but because Washington DC was not her home of record her request was not granted. Since there was a neighborhood legal office in the area, Barbara approached the attorney to request legal help for her client to explore ways to remedy the situation. He advised her that there was nothing he could do for her in the District of Columbia and his only advice was to argue on her behalf through the court system. It was then that Barbara was left to find ways in which to support her client and her children during a long legal battle. Barbara's agency accepted the responsibility and was able to find housing for her client and her children. Ultimately, after the case was heard in the lower courts it was passed up to the Supreme Court of the United States. There were many months that went by before the Supreme Court heard the case. Fortunately, the case was won. It was decided that aid could not be denied to dependent children throughout all of the United States regardless of which state the child had been born. Unfortunately, Barbara's client died a short time before the case was won. The positive outcome of the court case was a highlight of Barbara's young social worker's experience. For over 50 years Barbara's client remained in her thoughts as Barbara would often drive through the rural roads on her way to North Carolina. Barbara was a member of the following organizations for various amounts time during her lifetime - Jack and Jill of America, The Links Inc., The Society, The Girlfriends, Inc., The Pearls in which she served as President for 16 years, The Reading Connection for which she served as Convener for 15 years and a parishioner at St. James Episcopal Church. In the spring of 1964 she married her beloved husband Horace Ward Jr., MD whom she met when she was an undergraduate student at Howard University. They established homes in Washington DC, Bethesda, MD and Merry Hill, NC. Barbara and her husband Horace have been staunch financial supporters of the Howard University Medical School and to other local and national organizations. Leaving to mourn her passing are her devoted husband Horace their beloved children; Art, Nanci (David), Brad (Jessica) and Kent. Her dearest cousin Michael and his daughter Azia as well as her beloved grandchildren Grace Anne, Rebecca, Hudson and Beau and a host of other dear relatives and very cherished friends. A graveside service was held on September 8, 2020 in Windsor, NC at the family cemetery Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net
