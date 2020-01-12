

Barbara Vendig West

(Age 95)



Co-founder of the Barbara West chain of women's clothing boutiques, died January 9, 2020 in Bethesda. Born January 30, 1924 in Orange, NJ, she served with the American Red Cross in India during World War II and was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Western Reserve College in Ohio. She and her husband of 66 years, Murray M. West, who died in 2015, owned stores with branches in Georgetown, Capitol Hill and Boulder and Denver, CO in the 1970s and 1980s. A 50-year resident of the Carderock Springs neighborhood, she was a longtime volunteer at the Bethesda Co-op. She enjoyed playing tennis, traveling with her husband and following a wide variety of sports. She is survived by four sons, Paul of Washington, DC, Larry of Cabin John MD, Peter of Boulder CO and David of Silver Spring MD; eight grandchildren, Elise, David, Alex, Max, Sam, Abby, Teri and Lena; and three great-grandchildren, Violet, Clementine and Elena. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery.