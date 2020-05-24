BARBARA BEATRICE WHITFIELD
On Friday, May 8, 2020, Barbara Beatrice Whitfield of Temple Hills, MD. Beloved wife of Jerome Whitfield; treasured mother of Tawana Hawkins (Ronald), Glenda Lawing; Anthony Lawing (Michelle), Rodney Bradley (Latoria), Robin Bradley (deceased), and Albert Bradley, Jr. (Tasha, fiancée). Barbara dwells in the hearts of her eight grandchildren, and nine greatgrandchildren. Viewing will be held at Marshall Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746, Phone: (301) 736-1616 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 26, 2020. Services can be viewed via the internet at www.marshallmarchfh.com
from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Private interment will be at Washington National Cemetery, in Suitland, MD. Please view and sign the family guestbook at