

BARBARA E. WHITING-WRIGHT (Age 83)



A retired customs law specialist for the United States Customs Service, the first black woman in the agency's history to hold that position, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Howard University Hospital. She is survived by her son Jeffrey C. Wright of Brooklyn, NY; her sister Naomi A. Whiting of Washington, DC; and her grandchildren Elijah and Juno Wright, also of Brooklyn, NY. Funeral Services will be held at Howard University Law School's Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness St., NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of GWAC Foundation, Inc.

Online condolences may be made at