The Washington Post

BARBARA WHITING-WRIGHT . Esq

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA WHITING-WRIGHT . Esq.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard University Law School's Dunbarton Chapel
2900 Van Ness St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BARBARA E. WHITING-WRIGHT (Age 83)  

A retired customs law specialist for the United States Customs Service, the first black woman in the agency's history to hold that position, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Howard University Hospital. She is survived by her son Jeffrey C. Wright of Brooklyn, NY; her sister Naomi A. Whiting of Washington, DC; and her grandchildren Elijah and Juno Wright, also of Brooklyn, NY. Funeral Services will be held at Howard University Law School's Dunbarton Chapel, 2900 Van Ness St., NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in support of GWAC Foundation, Inc.
 
Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.